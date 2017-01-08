All-grown-up '90s heartthrob Luke Perry will soon be playing Archie's dad Fred on The CW's dark interpretation of the beloved comic books, Riverdale. It's a role Perry says she was well prepped for since on Beverly Hills, 90210 he worked with James Eckhouse, whom Perry called "one of the greatest TV dads of all time."

Check out all of TV Guide's Winter TCA coverage here!

And speaking of the show that made him famous back, that's not far from his mind in this era of ever-increasing reboots. "If you'd asked me that question at another time, it would have been a quick no," he tells TVGuide.com.



Today though, he concedes that series creator Aaron Spelling was ahead of the curve in predicting an appetite for its return, and though he can't imagine how a reboot with the original stars would work without Spelling, who died in 2006, he's open to it now. "The old man knew what he was talking about. So, we'll think about it."

Riverdale premieres Jan. 26 at 9/8c on the CW.