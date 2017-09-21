A Riverdale star had a close call when he crashed his car after filming an episode of the upcoming darker season.

KJ Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on the CW series, fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-minute commute to his hotel and crashed his car into a pole just after midnight. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was just coming off a grueling 16-hour workday filming scenes for Season 2 in Vancouver, Canada. Thankfully he escaped without serious injuries, but his rental car was totaled.

The crash hits close to home for co-star Cole Sprouse who made plans to ride with him that night (in the passenger's seat which is now destroyed) but changed his mind at the last minute. Sprouse has since requested that transportation be provided for castmembers working on late-night shoots.

The CW Is Developing a Sabrina the Teenage Witch Companion to Riverdale

Riverdale Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)