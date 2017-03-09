Riverdale has once again spun its Who Killed Jason Blossom? wheel and this time, the finger has landed on FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich).

The final scenes of "Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place," revealed that FP, Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) father, has Jason's letterman jacket, implying that FP was the one who torched the abandoned car on the side of Route 70 with all of the new evidence of Jason's disappearance. The sight of the jacket makes FP the new prime suspect in viewer's minds, but we want to pose a different hypothesis. What if Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) is the one that killed Jason Blossom?

Yes, we are nominating Fred Andrews as the guilty party and it makes a lot of sense if you were paying attention. Let's break it down.

During a tense diner scene, FP tries to pay for the meal that he, Jughead, Fred and Archie (KJ Apa) are eating. Fred also tries to pay, and when it gets to the brink of confrontation FP ominously says, "You owe me," and Fred gives in.

Later in the episode, Fred and FP explain what that statement meant, giving two different stories about why FP was fired from Andrews Construction years before. If the audience can't be sure of which version to believe, they should probably agree to not believe either. What if Fred owes FP for a favor that has nothing to do with Andrews Construction? What if Fred Andrews is the one that killed Jason Blossom and FP is helping him cover it up? FP burned down the car, so Fred owes him for doing him a solid.

If that feels like a stretch, consider the fact that we have yet to find out what Fred Andrews was doing on the morning of the Fourth of July. He was very upset about Archie being at the lake at that morning. That's easy to read as a concerned father looking out for his son, but what if Fred was actually upset because he was also at the lake that morning kidnapping Jason Blossom? He doesn't want Archie as a potential witness to the crime.

The biggest piece of evidence is hidden behind the fourth wall. Fred Andrews is played by Luke Perry, who unquestionably holds the most TV recognition out of anyone on the cast. How do you recruit a TV icon like Luke Perry to a CW teen drama? It's not by telling him he gets to play a run of the mill teenager's dad -- and so far, that's what Fred Andrews has been. Every other parent on the show from Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) to Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) has a dark side or a dark secret. There's an edge to them and a backstory that Fred doesn't have.

So, why would Luke Perry sign on for a full season of television just to play a normal small town dad? We don't think he would. What if Fred's secret is that he is the one that killed Jason Blossom? He is currently the last person you'd suspect to be involved in such a gritty crime. However, if it is him, it would definitely complicate things for Archie in very interesting ways for Season 2, which has to be appetizing for the writers.

The only problem is that Riverdale has yet to reveal a clear potential motive for Fred Andrews to want Jason dead, let alone torture him for a week before putting the body in the lake. We asked Perry earlier this season if he thought it was possible for Fred to be the killer. He denied the allegation, but with an interesting clause attached.

"I don't think it was me, but if it was then I can tell you that kid had it coming," he said. "If he did it then he had to do it to get the job done because he's a get the job done kind of guy."

You hear that, folks? Provide Fred Andrews with the right motive and he could definitely be our guy. We're placing our bets now that Archie's dad isn't the clean-cut guy we've lead to believe he is and that FP is just the latest red herring in the quest to find Jason's killer.

Who do you think is the killer?

Riverdale continues Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

