The first season of Riverdale, The CW's noir Archie adaptation with a murder mystery twist is coming to a close. Even though we are nearing the end, we still don't know for sure who killed Jason Blossom after he disappeared in Sweet Water River on the Fourth of July.

But that doesn't mean we don't have suspects. Right now, the person at the top of our list is FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich). The head of the South Side Serpents and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) father has been acting super shady over the past few episodes. We know that he burned the car on the side of the road containing all of the evidence that could lead to Jason's killer and he's keeping the Blossom boy's letterman jacket for "insurance."

The Serpents are also on the payroll for Hiram Lodge, the mysterious business man pulling strings from his prison cell up north. Maybe FP Jones wasn't the one that plotted the murder, but he could have been the one to pull the trigger.

Some might say that casting Skeet Ulrich -- previously most known for his role as the original killer in the Scream franchise -- is too obvious a choice for Jason Blossom's murder. However, we can't deny the evidence and we know that FP Jones definitely had something to do with how Jason left the world.

