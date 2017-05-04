The kids are alright on Riverdale, but FP Jones is in big trouble.

In tonight's penultimate episode of The CW series' first season, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) take everything they know about FP (Skeet Ulrich) being framed to their parents. Honestly, it's the smartest thing Archie has done all season, but the parents aren't willing to listen.

First of all, the parental units have to grapple with the fact that their teenagers have been playing amateur detectives all season. On top of that, Archie and Veronica illegally broke into FP's trailer to search it. So it doesn't really matter that they know the gun that lead to his arrest was planted, they have no admissible way of explaining what they know.

Secondly, breaking and entering is a huge deal, and the parents aren't willing to let their kids put their necks on the line for the likes of FP -- even if he is Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) dad.

Will Archie and his friends go to the cops without their parents' blessing? Find out when Riverdale airs tonight at 9/8c on The CW.

