Making a varsity team at Riverdale High apparently isn't as fun as it seems.

TVGuide.com has an exclusive look at the upcoming first issue of Riverdale, the comic book series from the Riverdale writing team that delves deeper into the world of The CW's neo-noir drama. Issue #1 takes a more in-depth look at what Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty's (Lili Reinhart) first weeks of being on the football team and the River Vixens are like, respectively.

...And yes, there are at least two panels of hot, shirtless Archie, because they know what the fans want.

It turns out that Riverdale High has a Hell Week ritual for all of its newbies on their varsity teams. Archie's torture includes having to streak across the football field and plant forks on their rival's turf. Betty had to get a little more reckless. She's challenged by Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to steal the Golden Whistle the River Vixens lost to Baxter Hill at the previous years Spirit Regionals. Betty recruits Veronica (Camila Mendes) for a little breaking and entering that leads to a little vandalism.

To find out what happens to Archie, Betty and Veronica, check out Issue #1 when it's released on April 5 in stores everywhere. Check out your first look at some of the pages, and five alternative covers in the gallery below!

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Script: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Will Ewing, Michael Grassi

Art: Joe Eisma, Andre Szymanowicz, Janice Chiang, John Workman

Cover: Alitha Martinez

Variant Covers: Elliott Fernandez, Francesco Francavilla, Peter Krause, Djibril Morissette-Phan, Ron Salas On Sale Date: 4/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)