Riverdale will showcase a side of former child star Cole Sprouse that fans have never seen before, but the Friends alum still gets plenty of recognition for his earlier work.

Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan first rose to fame as the adorable 6-year-old in Adam Sandler's Big Daddy. Cole then recurred on Friends as Ross' (David Schwimmer) son Ben Geller before he and Dylan landed their own Disney series Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

"It's insane. It's a mystery too because it's not like I have that blonde, shaggy bowl cut [from Suite Life of Zack and Cody] anymore," he told TVGuide.com while promoting Riverdale at the Television Critics Association winter previews. "It actually surprises me how many people still recognize me. It's flattering, of course, and with my brother it's non-stop too. "

According to Sprouse's Riverdale co-star KJ Apa, the cast had to put a mask on Sprouse when they hung out in New York City. Sprouse says that being recognized is something that his new castmates should get used to.

"[Suite Life] was a family show, so people of all ages got to see it," Sprouse said. "That's the same target audience we're hitting with Riverdale and I think this guy is going to have to deal with it at some point one way or another."

Riverdale premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)