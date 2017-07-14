Now Playing Riverdale Season 2: Cast Reveals Everything You Need To Know

Riverdale Season 2 is getting a few new faces, and one of them you might recognize. Brit Morgan, a former Supergirl villain (she played Livewire), has been cast to play Penny Peabody, a.k.a "Snake Charmer."

Based on her nickname, you can probably tell which crowd she falls in with. As a lawyer on retainer for the Southside Serpents, she plays surprisingly fast and loose with payment plans, encouraging her clients to pay her back with favors rather than money. We shudder to think just what her retainer fee is with the Serpents.

Deadline reports she'll have a run in with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) after he seeks her out to help his father.

What's that you say? But FP (Skeet Ulrich) didn't kill Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines)! He should be free as a bird!

Think again, kiddos. He falsely confessed to a crime, otherwise known as obstruction of justice, which can land you in jail for up to 20 years. Just ask our current president. If Jughead and his dad are still facing the consequences of the Blossom's twisted family feuding, FP could wind up as an absentee-parent after all.

Riverdale premieres October 11th, at 8/7c on The CW.