In a lot of ways, Riverdale is a throwback to the CW's era of being the premiere destination for teen melodramas. In other ways, it's breaking a lot of new ground.

Sure, it's a coming-of-age story as most high school dramas are -- but it's also the Archie universe characters in a way we've never experienced. One of those characters is Kevin Keller, portrayed by newcomer Casey Cott. Keller was first introduced in the Archie comics in 2010 and is the first openly gay character to appear in the Archie universe.

By extension, Cott is now the first person to portray a live-action version of Keller. For many people, Cott is the first exposure they'll have to this groundbreaking character -- which is something not lost on the young actor.

"I have a lot of joy and pride in playing Kevin," Cott tells TVGuide.com. "I think Kevin is such a well-rounded, created character. He's smart, witty and he's so hysterical. He's loyal. He's a wonderful friend and I love playing Kevin. It's a complete joy."

Of course, Kevin won't be on a solitary gay island on Riverdale. Though experimenting with one of his football playing classmates didn't work out, Kevin recently may have stumbled into a forbidden romance with a member of the Southside Serpents, the biker gang from the wrong side of the tracks.

There's no doubt that other LGBTQ characters will also find their way to Riverdale as well. Increasing LGBTQ representation has been very important to executive producer Greg Berlanti across all of his Berlanti Television productions, which include all four of the CW superhero shows. Earlier this season, Supergirl also saw Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) come out of the closet, giving the CW DC Universe its first series regular lesbian character.

As you can imagine, Cott is also excited to see what other LGBTQ characters will arrive to help Kevin carry a heavy mantle. In the meantime, the actor feels honored to have the job.

