The love triangle between Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge is one of the most famous in pop culture, so it's only right the situation would play out on the Archie-inspired CW series Riverdale.

But after touching on the bad romance briefly in the first two episodes, Riverdale has by and large steered away from the trio of tangled hearts in the first season. There's a murder to solve and other dark secrets to reveal before they get into that vanilla kind of stuff, you know?

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart -- the aforementioned Veronica and Betty, respectively -- point out to TVGuide.com that portraying that cluster will require the show to really commit to playing it out, so the drama is avoiding it right now. Instead, it's establishing the creepy world of this Archie re-imagining.

We respect that. There's hope for those who want to see a battle for affections, though. Their costar KJ Apa teases that Archie may begin leaning towards one of the girls before the season is over, even if he doesn't straight out choose one by the Season 1 finale. Our interest is piqued as to which girl will have a romantic turn with Archie first, but it sounds like it'll be a long, long time before we find out which one of them will be the end game.

