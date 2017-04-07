The Versace: American Crime Story cast just got a big dose of WTF. Ricky Martin has signed on to star in the third season of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology.

Martin, who is best known for shaking his bon bon while livin' la vida loca, will star as Antonio D'Amico, the longtime partner of Gianni Versace.

This marks Martin's first major acting role, although he previously guest-starred in an episode of Glee, which was also created by Murphy. But while Martin's casting may be surprising, it doesn't mean it won't pay off. The last time Murphy took a chance and cast a singer in one of his shows, Lady Gaga ended up walking away with the Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel.

Versace will be the third installment of the Emmy-winning series, which will tell the story of Gianni Versace's murder in 1997. Edgar Ramirez will star as Gianni and Darren Criss will play his murderer, serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz will play Donatella Versace, Gianni's sister who took over the company following his death.

The 10-episode season will premiere in 2018, following the debut of American Crime Story's second season, Katrina.