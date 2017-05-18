Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and The Borgias' Holliday Grainger have been cast in an episode of Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, Amazon's upcoming anthology series based on the legendary science fiction writer's short stories, Variety reports.

Madden and Grainger, who previously appeared together in Cinderella, will star in the episode "The Hood Maker." The story is set in a primitive world where telepathic mutants are the only way to communicate over long distances. The telepaths' abilities have unintended consequences, though, and when people start using mysterious, telepathy-blocking hoods to protect themselves from psychic surveillance, two detectives are brought in to investigate. Madden will play Agent Ross and Grainger will play a character not found in the short story named Honor.

The episode is written by Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham and directed by Kinky Boots' Julian Jarrold.

Electric Dreams is a Black Mirror-like anthology series where each of the 10 episodes stands alone. Outlander's Ronald D. Moore, The Wonder Years' Michael Dinner and Amazon golden boy Bryan Cranston are executive producers. Other actors attached for individual episodes include Terrence Howard, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos and Anna Paquin.

Electric Dreams is the second Dick project at Amazon (not counting I Love Dick) -- The Man In the High Castle is based on Dick's novel of the same name. It will stream on Amazon in the US and air on Channel 4 in the UK later this year. It's produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Madden is also the star of Amazon's sci-fi pilot Oasis, which may be picked up to series in the future.