TV motor enthusiast Richard Hammond has survived another incredibly dangerous car crash -- this time, one that took place in Switzerland on Saturday, June 10th, while filming his Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour.

The star, who was also involved in a motorbike crash in Mozambique this March while filming the series, assured fans via video that he was okay and receiving proper treatment for his knee injury in a video from his hospital bed, posted on Drive Tribe.

In the clip, Hammond said, "I'm here in a hospital in Switzerland. This is my knee that they're going to turn from this into this, giving me a Swiss Army Knee, hopefully today. I'd like to thank all of the medical professionals who've gotten me by air ambulance from the crash to this hospital and dealt with me ever since."

To show that he was still in good spirits, despite his injuries and impending surgery, he added, "Sorry to my wife Mindy and my daughters Izzie and Willow."

Richard Hammond's wrecked vehicle from the set of The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime

In a statement, Amazon explained the details of the incident as follows: "Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour season two on Amazon Prime Video, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St. Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee. Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we'd like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."

Video footage of the crash captured the harrowing moment when Hammond's car went careening into the side of a curvy track at high speed in Switzerland.

Hammond was previously injured in a 2006 accident which took place in Elvington, York while filming Top Gear. At the time, he credited that grisly accident with making him "susceptible to depression, obsession, compulsion and paranoia."