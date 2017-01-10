Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Someone who once came for law and order is now coming for justice. Chicago Justice!

Actor Richard Brooks will reprise his original Law & Order character Paul Robinette in a future episode of NBC's Chicago Justice, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Look for Brooks' appearance on NBC's upcoming legal drama in the episode "Uncertainty Principle" sometime this spring.

Richard Brooks

Brooks was an original cast member of the venerable Law & Order, appearing on the Dick Wolf series as a regular from 1990 to 1993. Assistant District Attorney Robinette returned to Law & Order for guest appearances in Season 5, Season 10 and Season 15.

Chicago Justice, also a Wolf-created series, debuts Mar. 5 at 9/8c on NBC and is the fourth show in the Chicago franchise. It spun off from Chicago P.D. last May.

Wolf has been keen on intertwining his two successful franchises. In the backdoor pilot for Chicago Justice, Lorraine Toussaint reprised her Law & Order role of defense attorney Shambala Green. Chicago Justice showrunner Michael S. Chernuchin also wrote for Law & Order while Brooks was on the show.

Chicago Justice premieres Sunday, Mar. 5 at 9/8c.