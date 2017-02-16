Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Michael Strahan isn't the only former co-host with whom Kelly Ripa has a chilly relationship.

During an interview with Larry King on Tuesday, former Live host Regis Philbin revealed that he and Ripa don't keep in touch. Philbin and Ripa hosted the show together for 10 years until Philbin left in 2011, but haven't spoken since.

"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her," Philbin said. But the reality had nothing to do with her -- "I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore," the now 85-year-old TV personality said.

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa during Philbin's last episode of Live with Regis and Kelly



Philbin said that despite being the face of Live for 28 years, he was never asked to come back for guest appearances after he left.

Nowadays, Philbin is an occasional contributor and guest host on Today with Kathie Lee Gifford, his Live co-host before Ripa.

Strahan's departure from Live last year caught Ripa by surprise and she felt disrespected by ABC's handling of the situation. In September, Strahan said that he and Ripa are no longer friends.

The search for Strahan's permanent replacement is ongoing.