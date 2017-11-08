On the next Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret and Dolores will finally try and hash their differences out. But spoiler alert: it doesn't go well!

In this exclusive sneak peek of the confrontation, Dolores won't hear any of Margaret's explanations for her behavior, most of which involve rightfully pointing out Siggy's melodramatic behavior. Even when it comes to Siggy's actions at the pizzeria, Dolores insists that she sees no fault in Siggy attacking Margaret out of nowhere after they had already made up.

"I just don't understand how she can't admit the slightest little fault," Margaret tells the cameras. "She's drinking the Kool-Aid, so I'm getting a little nervous that this dinner might not go as planned."

To be perfectly fair, though, Dolores isn't the only one who is refusing to apologize or acknowledge a mistake being made. Margaret is still standing firmly behind coming up with that terrible nickname for Siggy "Soggy" Flicker.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.