Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has found herself the center of a controversy after she posted a photo of her family evacuating away from Hurricane Irma on a private jet.
After Lisa shared the photo three days ago, commenters immediately went after the Bravo alum for the seemingly tone-deaf post that highlighted her privilege without using it to help those in need. Her former Housewives co-star Joanna Krupa even took aim at Lisa too, tweeting: "All those A holes posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don't u offer help families and animals that can't get out? Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots!"
On Monday, Lisa updated the caption of the Instagram post to explain that she isn't sorry for the photo and that the "ignorant people leaving nasty comments" don't know the full story.
"Although it's none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane," Lisa wrote. "Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don't need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO."
Lisa went on to address the accusations that she had abandoned some of her friends in her family's Miami home, saying that she had merely offered them to stay at her house instead of theirs because it would be safer.
"Anyone with nasty comments needs to back off get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead [of] wasting your energy on attacking me," the reality star concluded.
Between this and the "smelly p----" lawsuit, it's clear that nothing -- not even cancellation -- can stop the Real Housewives of Miami truly from delivering the drama.
