TVGuide.com asked you to vote in our reader polls to find out your picks for best shows, episodes and characters of 2016, and you delivered, re-ranking TVGuide.com's editors' 20 favorites to form a consensus for the best of the year according to TVGuide.com readers.

Your #1? Game of Thrones.

HBO's fantasy epic only came in at #13 on TVGuide.com's editors' list, but you thought Season 6 had the big moments to put it in the top spot. This year saw Game of Thrones dominate the cultural conversation (is Jon Snow coming back from the dead?), deviate from George R.R. Martin's books in a satisfying way that elevated the show's women to a place of power, execute its biggest battle sequence yet and deliver the best episode of the series so far. In the process, it became the most-awarded scripted series in Emmys history with 38 trophies when it won its second straight Outstanding Drama Series title.

Netflix's surprise summer smash Stranger Things rode its wave of goodwill into the #2 spot, the same place it landed on the editors' list. In third place is NBC's hit tear-jerker This Is Us. Rounding out your top five is HBO's sophisticated sci-fi Western Westworld and NBC's cerebral comedy The Good Place.

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Here's your full list:

1. Game of Thrones

2. Stranger Things



3. This Is Us



4. Westworld



5. The Good Place



6. The Americans



7. Marvel's Luke Cage



8. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



9. Better Call Saul



10. The Night Of



11. Veep



12. Silicon Valley



13. American Crime



14. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee



15. Atlanta



16. Rectify



17. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend



18. Better Things



19. BoJack Horseman



20. Baskets