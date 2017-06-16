Susan Sarandon, fresh off her powerful turn in FX's limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, is bringing power to another show -- Showtime's Ray Donovan, which released its Season 5 trailer on Friday.

Sarandon plays media mogul Samantha Winslow, who hires fixer Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) to keep an eye on her own fixers. You know she's got a bigger pair than the men she works with because she drinks scotch in her office while she looks at her wall of trophies. Her philosophy is "find the thing you love the most and let it kill you," a phrase often attributed to Charles Bukowski but was actually coined by singer-songwriter Kinky Friedman.

Other plots in Season 5 include Ray and his father Mickey (Jon Voight) finally beginning to mend their relationship as Mickey vows to abandon his criminal ways.

Susan Sarandon vs. Debra Messing Is Almost Better Than Feud

It'll be interesting to see if vocal conservative Voight and vocal liberal Sarandon have any scenes together, or if they had to be kept separate. Seems unlikely that they'd get along.

Ray Donovan Season 5 premieres Sunday, August 6 at 9/8c on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company.)