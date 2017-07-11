It's time to put our nostalgia to the test with the latest reboot/reimagining/revisiting of a show from our youth, Disney's Raven's Home, the follow-up to the teeny comedy That's So Raven.

Raven's Home follows best friends Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) 10 years after the conclusion of That's So Raven, and now they have kids of their own to get into all sorts of new trouble. The new series premieres Friday, July 21 at 10/9c on Disney Channel, but you don't have to wait that long to hear the new theme song and watch the opening credit sequence.

The new all-original theme song was sung by cast members Raven-Symoné, Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol, and moves from the new jack swing vibe of the old theme song and updates it with some more pop vibes. But hey, there's still a rap breakdown!

The big question we have: Is the new theme song better than the old one?

Raven's Home premieres July 21 at 10/9c on Disney Channel.