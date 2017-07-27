Raven's Home, the sequel spin-off of That's So Raven, premiered last Friday, but if you missed it, that's okay. You can still get to know the new family via this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette where Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol and the kids introduce their characters (or you could stream the first episode. Or best of all, you could do both!).

In the video, you'll get to hear about all the shenanigans that go down when Raven and Chelsea's (van der Pol) families move in together. And since we got to know Raven and Chelsea pretty well on That's So Raven, this video is more about getting to know the kids.

There's Nia (Navia Robinson), Raven's independent daughter; Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), Nia's insecure twin brother; Levi (Jason Maybaum), Chelsea's precocious son; and Tess (Sky Katz), the wiseacre neighbor kid. Oh, and Booker inherited his mother's psychic ability, but neither knows about the other's powers yet. Ironic, right?

Raven's Home airs Fridays at 8/7c on Disney.