Ransom returns!

The internationally-produced hostage negotiator drama has been picked up for a second season on CBS, the network announced Tuesday.

The series is produced and distributed by consortium of international studios and networks, including Global in Canada, TF1 in France and CBS in America. It seemed unlikely to return due to minuscule ratings, and it was even reported to have been canceled, but that was incorrect. However, its renewal does make some sense since it's a low-cost, low-stakes show that CBS can run on Saturday nights instead of a rerun.

The series stars Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont, whose team is brought in to save lives when no one else can. The character is inspired by French crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. It's co-created and executive-produced by The X-Files and The Man in the High Castle EP Frank Spotnitz.

Nazneen Contractor, Luke Roberts, Ian Hughes, Sarah Greene and Shauna Macdonald, Ransom

Season 1 premiered in the U.S. in January and had its finale in April.

The 13-episode second season will be filmed in Hungary and will air in 2018.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)