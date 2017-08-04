The Karate Kid is staging a comeback, y'all. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who starred in the 1984 film, are teaming up for Cobra Kai, a 10-episode comedy sequel on YouTube Red that takes place 30 years later. The half-hour series follows a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), who reopens the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo as a way of finding redemption. The move reignites a rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), whose success has him struggling to maintain balance in life.

It's especially hard since his mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) isn't there to guide him. (In real life, Morita passed away in 2005.) Both men will confront their past demons and current frustrations the only way they know how -- through karate.

"Like everyone who grew up in the 1980s, the three of us are enormous fans of The Karate Kid," executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. "Cobra Kai will be a true continuation of the original films -- packed with comedy, heart, and thrilling fight scenes. We can't wait to reignite the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry, and we're thankful to our partners at YouTube Red, Sony Pictures Television, and Overbrook for their shared enthusiasm in making our dream project a reality."

Previously The Karate Kid was revived for a 2010 movie starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

Season 1 is scheduled to head to YouTube Red in 2018.