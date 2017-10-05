

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to Raising Dion, a magical realist superhero story from executive producer and star Michael B. Jordan, the streaming company announced Thursday.

Raising Dion is based on a comic and short film written and directed by Dennis Liu. It tells the story of Nicole Reese, an African-American single mother who discovers her young son Dion has superpowers that are changing and growing at a rate that's hard to keep up with. So now she has to raise her son -- a difficult task on its own -- while figuring out where his powers came from and protecting him from bad guys who want to use his powers for nefarious ends.

Jordan, the only actor attached to the project so far, will play the supporting role of Mark, Nicole's deceased husband, as well as executive-produce. Jordan is no stranger to superhero stories; he played the Human Torch in 2015's Fantastic Four and will be seen in next year's Black Panther as the villain Erik Killmonger.

Raising Dion will be helmed by Carol Barbee, who was the showrunner for UnReal's second season and has also worked on Jericho, Judging Amy and Hawaii Five-0.

No premiere date has been set.