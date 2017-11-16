Castle co-creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda are launching a new show for ABC and it sounds oddly familiar. The husband-wife duo received a straight-to-series order for Take Two, their new cop procedural starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show follows an actor who used to play a cop on TV (Bilson) fresh out of rehab after an epic bender. Looking to jumpstart her career, she starts shadowing a no-nonsense detective (Cibrian) for research on a potential role. Although the cop is initially non-plussed with his new partner, he learns that the actress' acting skills are actually useful in the field.

The premise draws strong parallels to the duo's other series, Castle, which centered on a murder-mystery writer (Nathan Fillion) shadowing a homicide detective (Stana Katic) as research for his latest novel. That series was canceled by ABC in 2016 after eight seasons.

Stana Katic's Absentia Lands at Amazon

Bilson's leading role in Take Two means that she will not reprise her role as Highway 65's chief strategy officer Alyssa for Nashville's sixth season, TV Line reports.