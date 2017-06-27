It's getting harder and harder to stand out on So You Think You Can Dance, but some contestants are stepping up to the challenge. Enter Kaylee Millis, who took the New York City auditions by storm with a stellar performance set to "Issues" by Julia Michaels.

The blue and teal-haired contemporary dancer surprised the judges with her fluid movements, odd positions, undeniable athleticism and charismatic expressions. "You're an individual," judge and co-creator Nigel Lythgoe told her. The audition was original enough to earn her a ticket to the next round known as the Academy, where she'll find herself being challenged by different choreographers.

The next round, which usually takes place in Las Vegas, will be held in Los Angeles this year. That seems to be the biggest break from tradition this season after last season's bold move to feature only child contestants. Now, the show promises to get back to the basics, so don't expect any adolescents or contestants partnering with past winners and the like.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.