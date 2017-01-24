

Netflix is going to tszuj it up.

EW reports that the streaming giant is bringing back the mid-'00s makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy -- later known simply as Queer Eye. Eight episodes have been ordered. No premiere date has been set.

"In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer," the show's producers said in a statement. "The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show's toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink -- one makeover at a time."

Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas, Jai Rodriguez and Thom Filicia, Queer Eye

The original series, in which the "Fab 5" style experts give makeovers to unhip straight guys, ran on Bravo from 2003 t0 2007 and earned praises for its portrayal of gay men in a mainstream show. It showed gay and straight men interacting positively in a way that hadn't been seen on TV before. It won GLAAD Awards for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004 and 2005.

However, American culture has changed a lot in the past decade, and gay men trafficking in stereotypes in service of improving the lives of straight men is unlikely to be received as positively as it once was. But Netflix uses data to predict what will be a hit better than anybody, so apparently we want a Queer Eye reboot, we just don't know it yet.