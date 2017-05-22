

One of TV's sneaky best series isn't on one of the major broadcast networks or prestige-drama machines on cable, it's on Oprah Winfrey's network OWN. Queen Sugar returns for Season 2 with a two-night premiere starting June 20, and from the looks of the trailer, the drama is going to be high.

For those who don't know, Queen Sugar is adapted from the Natalie Baszile novel and follows a trio of siblings who inherit a sugarcane farm in Louisiana from their deceased father. Rutina Wesley plays Nova Bordelon, the eldest of the siblings and a local activist. Dawn-Lyen Gardner plays the middle child Charlotte "Charley" Bordelon, who gives up her upscale life in Los Angeles to help deal with the farm. Kofi Siriboe plays Ralph Bordelon, a single father recently released from prison.

According to the Season 2 trailer, things are going to get more complicated before they get easier. In addition to the typical romantic entanglements and third parties trying to weasel their way into the Queen Sugar plant, it looks like the three siblings may go head to head to head over how best to run things.

Queen Sugar returns for Season 2 June 20 on OWN.