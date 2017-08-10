Get ready to see a lot more of Alice Braga next year.

Her USA Network drama Queen of the South has been renewed for a third season, Variety reports. Braga stars as Teresa Mendoza, a drug smuggler who flees Mexico after her boyfriend is brutally murdered. Taking up residence in Dallas, she strives to become the foremost queenpin in the country. The series is based on the book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

While the first season focused on her learning the rules of the game, Season 2 saw her teaming up with Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcón), the estranged wife of her enemy Don Epifanio (Joaquim de Almeida). With plenty more story to tell, who knows what will happen when Season 3 arrives in 2018. In the meantime, you can catch the Season 2 finale which is slated to air on Aug. 31.

Queen of the South airs Thursdays at 10/9c on USA.