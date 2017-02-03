The ghost of Helen Sharp is coming back to haunt Owen. Or rather, her son is.

In our exclusive sneak peek of Monday's (Feb. 6) Quantico, Owen (Blair Underwood) comes face to face with Daniel Sharp (Nolan Gerard Funk), the son of his asset Helen whose death led to Owen's name getting leaked years ago. Of course, Daniel's not here to forgive and forget. Nope, he's got a gun and wants to "do what no one else has been able to do."



The twist: Daniel didn't track Owen down. Owen reveals to Alex (Priyanka Chopra) that he told Daniel where to find him so he can "do what needs to be done." Somebody is not handling the "my daughter is the secret mastermind of a rogue CIA group" news well. "I failed my country. I failed my daughter and I failed your mother," he says. "If you're doing me a favor, Daniel, pull the trigger."

Obviously we know Owen doesn't die since he's in prison in the present timeline, but that doesn't mean Daniel throws away his shot.

Quantico airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.