Quantico starPriyanka Chopra is one resilient woman, onscreen and off: the daring 34-year-old star was hospitalized this week after taking a tumble and hitting her head while performing one of her own stunts on the New York set of ABC's hit drama.

After resting at home for a few days and missing a press event for Quantico on Friday, the actress tweeted to fans Sunday morning, letting them know she was OK and thanking them for their concerns.

It's unclear whether Chopra's injury has caused any interruption in the filming of Quantico, as the actress indicated she's "looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can." Reports Friday said she suffered a concussion as a result of the accident.

Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 15, 2017

Feel better soon, Ms. Chopra!

Quantico returns with new episodes Monday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c on ABC.