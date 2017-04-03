[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about Monday's episode of Quantico. Read at your own risk.]

How is Harry going to get out of this one?

Monday's episode of Quantico ended with Harry (Russell Tovey) being held at gunpoint by Sebastian (David Lim) as he tells Alex (Priyanka Chopra) over the phone that he wants out of the joint task force after their latest op -- a meet-up between socialite Rebecca Sherman (Donna Murphy), who had accessed the cache but was innocent, and shadow group collaborator Tom Roth -- ended with both parties dead. Harry spotted a hooded figure lurking around after the fact, which turned out to be his old roomie who may have turned over to the dark side now.

Harry's not the only one in danger. The same people who kidnapped and killed Leon have now kidnapped Raina (Yasmine Al Massri) after staging her apartment to look like she was masterminding a terrorist attack. Meanwhile, Nimah (Al Massri) figures out that Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) leaked the Sean Gregory story to Sasha (Karolina Wydra) and tells him to get intel on Sasha, with whom he makes out in her office before whipping out a flash drive when she steps out.

Why is Sebastian holding Harry at gunpoint? Is that something completely separate or is that related to the shadow group?

Joshua Safran: I also can't answer that. But it would be silly if they weren't related.

How worried should we be about Harry? His former roommate who once tried to kill him and whom he saved a few months ago now has a gun to his head.

Safran: At the end of [this episode], that may or may not be the last time that you see Harry. Just wanted to give you a heads up. I said, "May or may not," but you should err on the side of "may not." It's hard to point a gun at somebody at the end of an episode and have them say goodbye to everybody that they know and then the next week have them show up and be dancing around.

Well, that changes everything. I was really loving his ears versus Hunter [Parrish]'s cheekbones.

Safran: [Laughs] It's really kind of intense with the two of them. It's really funny.

What can you tease about Raina's fate?

Safran: You will see her again, right away in the next episode. She's a big part for the rest of the season.

What specifically are they framing her for?

Safran: That will also be in the next episode.

When will everyone else realize something's amiss between Harry, Raina and Leon?

Safran: There will be a development in the next episode and then things move pretty quickly after that.

Sasha and Ryan are heating up. How much of it is attraction and how much of it is each of them using one another?

Safran: They are definitely attracted to each other. Whether they are ever going to be fully honest with each other is a different story, but it gets pretty hot there.

What is he going to find on her computer?

Safran: A really important piece of information that is going to play out for the rest of the season.

Is this tied to the twist in Episode 19?

Safran: Yes.

Nimah knows that Ryan is the leak. Is anyone else going to find out?

Safran: Can't say! [Laughs] But again, it'd be weird if no one else did.

I liked the theme of loneliness and looking to connect this episode. Some are better equipped than others to deal with the former.

Safran: Yeah, Alex is OK because she has made peace with the fact that she is always going to be separate and alone. There's a sad quality to that, but she knows that's her role in life but she also wishes she could connect with everybody else. I think everybody else is able to connect -- Nimah has Raina and reaches out to her, Shelby is still able to be in the world because she's not the leader. I think Owen (Blair Underwood) and Alex have the most in common. He knows it's lonely at the top. We'll see a little bit more of Owen and Alex discussing that and finding each other through that. I don't mean romantically but as equals because he was her teacher the first half of the year, but he's now an operative just like she is. They're going to start to unpack what it feels like to be separate and alone together.

He goes to see Lydia (Tracy Ifeachor), but we don't see their conversation. Are you going to keep dropping in on their relationship?

Safran: No. That's just about him going to see Lydia. We're not going to be like, "Next week, Lydia and Owen are on the run!" We're not going to see Lydia. It's talked about a lot, but she's not a plot point moving forward. She's more of an emotional point for Owen.



Clay's fiancée Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez) gets roped into the op and Shelby reaches out to her to tell her he's one of the good ones. That whole scene is very loaded.

Safran: [Laughs] Hopefully you see that Maxine is a good person, and she and Clay are a good couple. That's even more of a marker for Shelby to not mess with that. She is genuine there. She knows she could never [hook up with Clay].

Where is Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis)?

Safran: You'll see Miranda very soon. It's really fun when you see her.

