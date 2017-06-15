Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Quantico wasn't going to get a third season without shaking things up, and part of giving a show the old creative jostle is cutting stuff that wasn't quite working before.

Following the news that the show was letting series regular Yasmine Al Massri -- who played twins Raina and Nimah Anwar -- go, Quantico will also not move forward with Pearl Thusi, who plays Dayana Mampasi, when it returns for its third season, TV Line reports.

Both moves are part of a creative overhaul for the show following big ratings slides at the end of Season 1 and in Season 2, as well as a result of the departure of series creator Joshua Safran. The fact that Quantico is coming back at all is a bit of a surprise given its numbers, but we should never underestimate the power of star Priyanka Chopra.

The question is: has the show stopped cutting actors, or are more exits coming?

Quantico will return at midseason for ABC next season.