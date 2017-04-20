Now Playing Priyanka Chopra Recalls That Time a Fan Ran Away from Home to Meet Her

Looks like those laps in the pool worked.

Owen (Blair Underwood) will snap out of his funk on Monday's Quantico and it couldn't come at a better time. The task force devises a plan to turn one of the collaborators at Clay (Hunter Parrish) and Maxine's (Krysta Rodriguez) engagement party, and all is going fine until someone disagrees with the plan.

Fearing that they're at the end of the line, Owen goes behind Clay's back and comes up with a rogue plan for Alex (Priyanka Chopra) to execute that puts all of their lives at risk -- including Claire's (Marcia Cross). After Helen Sharpe, you know Owen can't handle losing another life on his watch. But if it works, this dangerous ploy might rewrite his reputation.

