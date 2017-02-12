Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Olex is making a pretty good team so far on Quantico -- and they're about to get a big break.

On Monday's episode, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Owen (Blair Underwood) set up a trap, via Owen's assignment of the week, to expose Lydia (Tracy Ifeachor) and the AIC.

They don't quite accomplish that, but the scheme leads them to another location, where they discover that there might be more to the conspiracy -- and that, at least when it comes to this new development, Lydia might not be the one who's pulling the strings.

Unfortunately, further investigation into the matter is going to be a problem due to circumstances beyond Alex and Owen's control. Someone clearly doesn't want them to get to the bottom of it.

