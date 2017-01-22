Team Halex is officially a go.



When Quantico returns in its new timeslot Monday at 10/9c, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Harry (Russell Tovey) are hooking up to investigate Owen (Blair Underwood) on the D.L. in the Farm timeline.



Their first scheme hinges on Alex plying Owen with a, let's say, drug Harry gives her to get up close and personal to him. Its effects are not what you'd expect and whether or not it works -- and if they get what they want out of it -- won't be determined by the time the episode ends.



But will Owen suspect anything at all?



