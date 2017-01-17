Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

30 for 30 has tackled the Miracle on Ice, Tonya Harding vs. Nancy Kerrigan, the struggling state of Cleveland sports and even O.J. Simpson. But there's one major sporting event that has yet to receive the thoughtful, informative documentary treatment. We're talking, of course, about the Puppy Bowl.

Every year, Animal Planet pits two teams of adorable puppies, aptly named Team Ruff and Team Fluff, against each other in a fur-raising game of four-legged football. Airing opposite the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl has become a beloved annual tradition, but that doesn't mean it's been without controversy.

We went to Puppy Bowl XIII to speak to the puppies directly about the allegations of certain players illegally eating adult dog food instead of puppy food, the dirtiest fouls to ever stink up the field and so much more.

The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3/2c on Animal Planet.