Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll have teamed up to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the most hilarious way.

Kroll started a hashtag called #PuberMe where celebrities share awkward adolescent photos of themselves as a means of promoting his middle school-set animated Netflix comedy Big Mouth. And then the Late Show host gave the hashtag an altruistic boost by pledging to donate profits from his Americone Dream ice cream to help Puerto Rico for every #PuberMe tweet.

Celebrities jumped in and shared some truly hilarious throwbacks.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn't distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017

Review's Andy Daly looked like '70s rocker Warren Zevon when he was a kid.

If it'll help #PuertoRicoRelief I'll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: pic.twitter.com/VngrzRrlzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017

. @nickkroll I spent much of my puberty on film & I remember skeeting in my wardrobe while shooting this scene. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/draCkIZVo8 — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) September 28, 2017

Here's a twofer.

Hey @nickkroll-this is a prop from Difficult People, where Fred Armisen plays my brother, but the pics are real! #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/C0lDu3DZgB — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 28, 2017

Kroll's Oh Hello partner and Big Mouth co-star John Mulaney shared a really good one.

Seriously, though, why is Robert Buckley from iZombie's shirt so big?

Here are some ways you can donate to recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, even if you're not a celebrity.

Big Mouth is streaming on Netflix now.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)