Time: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c

Channel: USA Network

Stream Online: USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Everyone's favorite fake psychic will soon return with more ridiculous disguises, memorable nicknames and hijinks with his BFF, Gus. Psych: The Movie reunites the original cast of the hit comedy series for a special event which finds the beloved crew taking on a new case. Things get personal, however, when a mysterious figure targets one of their own.

You can catch the TV movie when it airs Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA Network. But if you're looking to expand your platform horizons, it will also be available live on fuboTV. All of the key players will be back including James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson and Corbin Bernsen. Timothy Omundson will also reprise his role as Carlton Lassiter, though in a limited capacity due to a stroke the actor suffered ahead of filming.

Some new faces will also pop up, such as Zachary Levi as they villainous Thin White Duke, WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair as one of Duke's henchmen, and Hill's real-life fiancé Jazmyn Simon as Selene, Gus' new love interest who will give the pharmaceutical sales rep a run for his money.