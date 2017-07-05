Psych: The Movie just added another heel to its ranks. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has joined the cast, TVGuide.com can exclusively reveal.

Flair will appear as Heather Rockrear, the badass sidekick of Zachary Levi's villainous character Thin White Duke.

The daughter of wrestling icon Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair is a 4-time WWE Women's Champion and was featured in the first women's match to headline a WWE pay-per-view. The role in Psych marks Flair's official acting debut, but playing a villain will be old hat to the Superstar, who used to be a major heel in the WWE before turning face.

Charlotte Flair



Flair is the latest of many professional wrestlers who have appeared on Psych. John Cena, The Miz, the Bella Twins, Big Show, Stacy Keibler and Mickie James all made appearances during the USA show's eight-season run.

Psych: The Movie will see the return of original stars James Roday, Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson. In addition to new cast members Flair and Levi, the two-hour film will also introduce Hill's real-life fiancée Jazmyn Simon as a new love interest for Gus.

Psych: The Movie will premiere on USA this December.