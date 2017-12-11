If you've already watched Psych: The Movie more than once... join the club.

The TV movie follow-up, which picked up three years after the events of Psych's series finale,premiered just last week on USA Network, but we've already watched it multiple times. We won't tell you how many times, because we'd like to at least pretend we have social lives, but that's how much we've missed the crazy antics of everyone's favorite psychic detective, Shawn (James Roday), and his partner Gus (Dulé Hill).

Psych: The Movie Is the Perfect Example of How to Do a Revival

Creator Steve Franks hopes Psych: The Movie, which ended on a crazy cliffhanger, is just the first of a number of feature-length TV movies. But until we receive word on whether or not more adventures are on the way, we'll be over here watching the best film's callbacks, including Gus' amazing and totally on-point nickname for Shawn. Check it out above before hitting play on the movie for the, um, *mumbles* time.