Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Last we left Psych's Shawn (James Roday) and Juliet (Maggie Lawson), they were engaged but missing one very important ingredient: the ring!

When Psych: The Movie premieres next month, the couple still won't have replaced the family heirloom, nor will they have set a date for their wedding even all these years later — something Shawn is blaming on the original ring's disappearance and not, as is more likely, on his hesitancy to take to commit.

"Shawn's excuses have always been on the flimsy side," Roday tells TV Guide. "It's reasonable to assume that he might be clinging to something flimsy again."

But while Shawn is still struggling with the idea of marriage minus that perfect ring, it seems Jules is leagues ahead of him (as usual). As Jules grows closer with Vick's (Kirsten Nelson) daughter Iris, she may not have marriage on the brain, but babies.

Psych: The Movie will air Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA.