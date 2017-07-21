You've heard it both ways -- Shawn and Gus are getting back in Psych shape!

The cast and producers of the upcoming Psych: The Movie treated fans to a special teaser for the film during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday after announcing that Jimmi Simpson would be returning for the film.

It's been a long time since Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill) have put their talents and charm to good use, but they're ready to get back into it -- and it turns out those nicknames and fist bumps don't come that easy. This teaser video is just the thing to help the best friends get back into the shape and tease the fans with all of their favorite Psych inside jokes. From what we've heard, the guys are going to have to be on the top of their game.

Psych: The Movie will see Shawn, Gus and the rest of the Psych fam return to Santa Barbara for the holidays after a "mystery assailant" targets one of their own. Zachary Levi appears in the movie as villain Thin White Duke along with Hill's real-life fiancee Jazmyn Simon as Selene, Ralph Macchio as Nick Conforth and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair as Heather Rockrear.

Psych: The Movie is coming for you in December 2017 on USA.