The upcoming Psych movie has managed to snag all the original cast (James Roday, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson) for the revival, but news of its latest newbie casting is what has us psyched (pun totally intended) today.

Ballers actress Jazmyn Simon, a.k.a the real-life fiancee of Dulé Hill, will be joining the movie as a new love interest for Gus. That's right, this adorable acting duo will be playing a duo on screen. Feel free to gush!

Simon announced the news with Hill (who chimed in via Facetime) that she'd be joining the cast.

SURPRISE! Gus is getting a love interest in Psych: The Movie! She will be played by none other than @DuleHill's IRL fiancé, @JazmynSimon! 🍍 pic.twitter.com/CuNauYbj61 — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) June 22, 2017



"Over the last few years, you guys kept saying how you wanted Gus to have a love interest," Simon says. "Well, surprise! It's going to be me! I'm going to be playing Selene, the girl of Gus' dreams... or his nightmares."

Psych: The Movie will premiere in December 2017 on USA Network.