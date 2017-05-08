Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Move over Hallmark! USA is jumping into the holiday movie game with our favorite fake detectives on Psych.

The long-rumored Psych movie is officially happening and it's coming down the chimney through your cable signal and into your television just in time for the holidays this December on USA. So pour some egg nog, put on your ugly sweater and get ready for some Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill) hijinx.

Shawn and Gus won't be the only ones returning. The Psych reunion will also see Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen) and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) return to their roles.

The film will take place three years after the Psych series finale in which the friends reunite after a "mystery assailant targets one of their own." Steve Franks and Roday co-wrote the movie, and they will also executive produce with Hill, and Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak of Tagline Pictures.

Production on Psych: The Movie begins May 24. Christmas just came early, y'all.