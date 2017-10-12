With Psych: The Movie bringing back everyone's favorite fake psychic, fans have started asking whether the series is ripe for a revival.

With shows like Full House, Gilmore Girls and even Will & Grace getting revived for a second run, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Psych could get the same treatment -- especially if this movie does well.

Before anything is said or done, you have to take it to the most important people in the room though: the cast!

Psych Stars Answer Fans' Questions About MonkCrossover, Dulé Hill's Driving

"Maybe," Kirsten Nelson told TV Guide about a potential revival. "Because these characters -- James and Steve made them more dimensional in this movie. They're giving them things to do that we didn't do in the first eight seasons. I mean, Gus has got a girlfriend now that out-Guses him. We meet my family. Shawn and Juliet still have got struggles."

James Roday says the decision is above his pay grade, but it sounds like his answer is yes if that decision is ever made. "If a bunch of people decide that that's what they want to do, I would certainly accept the challenge just because I will feel indebted forever to our fans," Roday says, "And if that's the route that they decide to take then I'm on board."

Psych: The Movie will air Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA.