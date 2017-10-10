Shawn Spencer (James Roday) might have been the hero of Psych, but everyone knows that the stern sceptic Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) was known to steal the show from time to time. There was just something about the way Shawn pushed Lassie's buttons to the point of explosion that fans could not get enough of!

Even though Omundson will only appear in one scene in Psych: The Movie due to his health issues during filming, there are so many classic Lassiter scenes fans can go back and watch to get their fill of everyone's favorite (non-psychic) detective.

"Lassiter, to me, is the funniest when he's befuddled, " Kirsten Nelson told TV Guide at New York Comic-Con over the weekend. "And when they get the best of him. When he's trying to be so stern."

Many of the show's stars pointed to the episode "Heeeeere's Lassie" as the best place to check out some of Omundson's best work. In the spoof of The Shining, Shawn and Gus (Dulé Hill) investigate Lassiter's new apartment for a potential haunting. It turns out one of Lassie's neighbors has been poisoning the men in the building, leading Lassiter to go a little poison-induced insane, and resulting in many unsettling, but hilarious moments.

"I think that was when, in case anybody didn't know already, [people saw] Tim's just a gifted actor," Roday gushed. "Yes, he's great as Lassiter, but beyond that's he's just the real deal."

Psych: The Movie will air Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA.