Folks, we need to talk to you about something very important.

Every single one of us knows and loves a redhead. Even if we don't know them personally, we've belted out an Ed Sheeran song, cried over a Weasley or cheered on Annie the orphan. Our fire-headed friends are a beloved part of society, but there are those out there who wish to do them harm with rumors and misinformation. They must be stopped.

That's why TVGuide.com teamed up with Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch -- better known to you as Cheryl Blossom -- to help combat these straight-up lies with a public service announcement. Petsch guides you through some of the worst anti-redhead propaganda and spills the truth over these falsehoods.

Join us, get educated and share this for all of the redheads you hold dear in your life. Then make sure you catch Petsch on Riverdale on Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

