Project Runway lost one of their own on Tuesday.

Season 3 fan-favorite Mychael Knight passed away on Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. Knight had checked himself into a Georgia hospital after suffering from intestinal issues, according to the site and died at around 7:30 a.m. Knight had revealed to his fans earlier in the summer that he suffered from Irritable Bowel Syndrome, better known as IBS. He was 39 years old.

Knight placed fourth during his original season of Runway and returned in 2013 for Project Runaway All Stars, where he placed eighth. He started two fashion lines, Mychael Knight, Kitty & Dick -- a lingerie line for men and women, and a unisex fragrance MajK.

Andy Cohen, who executive produced Runway during Knight's seasons remembered the fashion designer fondly on Twitter.