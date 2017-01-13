Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra suffered an injury Thursday evening while filming the ABC drama in New York, TVGuide.com has confirmed.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Chopra was rushed to the emergency room after an accident on set in which she slipped and hit her head, suffering a concussion.

However, it appears that the injury was not serious and should have no impact on the show's shooting schedule.

"We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the ... set of Quantico last night," an ABC rep told TVGuide.com Friday. "It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably."

Chopra, 34, plays lead character Alex Parrish on Quantico and won a People's Choice Award last year for the role.

Quantico returns with new episodes Monday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c on ABC.